Publish date:
Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.
- SMU's games have gone over 62.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 16.5 points lower than the two team's combined 79 points per game average.
- The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.5 fewer than the 62.5 total in this contest.
- Cougars games have an average total of 54.9 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66.8 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Cougars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This year, the Cougars score 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs surrender (22.7).
- Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.
- The Cougars collect 32.3 fewer yards per game (363.7) than the Mustangs give up per matchup (396.0).
- Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 396.0 yards.
- This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (10).
SMU Stats and Trends
- In SMU's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Mustangs covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- SMU has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Mustangs put up 25.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Cougars allow (17.3).
- SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team scores more than 17.3 points.
- The Mustangs rack up 525.4 yards per game, 246.5 more yards than the 278.9 the Cougars allow.
- When SMU amasses more than 278.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- This year the Mustangs have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|SMU
36.3
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
17.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
363.7
Avg. Total Yards
525.4
278.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.0
7
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
10