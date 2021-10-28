Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Publish date:

Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) take the 12th-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 10 passing offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cougars are only 1-point favorites. The contest's point total is set at 62.5.

Odds for Houston vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have not yet scored more than 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.
  • SMU's games have gone over 62.5 points in three of six chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 16.5 points lower than the two team's combined 79 points per game average.
  • The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.5 fewer than the 62.5 total in this contest.
  • Cougars games have an average total of 54.9 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 66.8 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 4.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Houston has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Cougars have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • This year, the Cougars score 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs surrender (22.7).
  • Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.
  • The Cougars collect 32.3 fewer yards per game (363.7) than the Mustangs give up per matchup (396.0).
  • Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 396.0 yards.
  • This year, the Cougars have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (10).
  • In SMU's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Mustangs covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
  • SMU has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Mustangs put up 25.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Cougars allow (17.3).
  • SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team scores more than 17.3 points.
  • The Mustangs rack up 525.4 yards per game, 246.5 more yards than the 278.9 the Cougars allow.
  • When SMU amasses more than 278.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • This year the Mustangs have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (13).
Season Stats

HoustonStatsSMU

36.3

Avg. Points Scored

42.7

17.3

Avg. Points Allowed

22.7

363.7

Avg. Total Yards

525.4

278.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

396.0

7

Giveaways

10

13

Takeaways

10