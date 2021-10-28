Publish date:
Rutgers vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Rutgers' games this season have gone over 42 points three of six times.
- In 37.5% of Illinois' games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 42.
- The two teams combine to score 42.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 4.4 points lower than the 46.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 49.8, 7.8 points more than Saturday's total of 42.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 10.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Scarlet Knights average just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.8).
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.8 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 67.1 fewer yards per game (335.7), than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (402.8).
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Rutgers at SISportsbook.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Illinois' games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Fighting Illini average 18.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.6).
- Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.6 points.
- The Fighting Illini rack up 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (370.1).
- In games that Illinois churns out more than 370.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, one fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Rutgers
|Stats
|Illinois
24.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.0
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23.8
335.7
Avg. Total Yards
323.9
370.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
402.8
6
Giveaways
9
10
Takeaways
12