Oddsmakers project a close game between Big Ten foes when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is a 1.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total set at 42.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Rutgers' games this season have gone over 42 points three of six times.

In 37.5% of Illinois' games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 42.

The two teams combine to score 42.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.4 points lower than the 46.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 49.8, 7.8 points more than Saturday's total of 42.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 52.5 points, 10.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 3-3-0 this season.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Scarlet Knights average just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini give up (23.8).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.8 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 67.1 fewer yards per game (335.7), than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (402.8).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Rutgers at SISportsbook.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Illinois' games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Fighting Illini average 18.0 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.6).

Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.6 points.

The Fighting Illini rack up 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (370.1).

In games that Illinois churns out more than 370.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, one fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats