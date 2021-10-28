Publish date:
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Colts vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
- So far this season, 71.4% of Tennessee's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 51.
- Sunday's total is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 6.3 points more than the 44.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Colts and their opponents score an average of 45.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 51-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 51.3 points per game average total in Titans games this season.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Colts rack up just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans allow (23.4).
- When Indianapolis scores more than 23.4 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Colts average just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Titans give up per matchup (376.9).
- When Indianapolis picks up more than 376.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Colts have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (8).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Titans.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This year, the Titans have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This season the Titans rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts allow (21.3).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Titans average 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts allow (354.1).
- Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 354.1 yards.
- The Titans have nine giveaways this season, while the Colts have 16 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point favorites or more at home.
- In three home games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over once.
- This season, Colts home games average 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).
- Tennessee is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- Away from home, the Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
- This year, in three road games, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.
- This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).
Powered by Data Skrive.