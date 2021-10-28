Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) will battle to keep their three-game winning streak alive as they are 1.5-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The over/under is set at 51.

Odds for Colts vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
  • So far this season, 71.4% of Tennessee's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 51.
  • Sunday's total is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 6.3 points more than the 44.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Colts and their opponents score an average of 45.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 51-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 51.3 points per game average total in Titans games this season.
  • Indianapolis has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Colts rack up just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans allow (23.4).
  • When Indianapolis scores more than 23.4 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Colts average just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Titans give up per matchup (376.9).
  • When Indianapolis picks up more than 376.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year, the Colts have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (8).
  • Tennessee has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • This year, the Titans have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • This season the Titans rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts allow (21.3).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Titans average 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts allow (354.1).
  • Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 354.1 yards.
  • The Titans have nine giveaways this season, while the Colts have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
  • The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In three home games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over once.
  • This season, Colts home games average 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).
  • Tennessee is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in three road games, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.
  • This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

