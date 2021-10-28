The Tennessee Titans (5-2) will battle to keep their three-game winning streak alive as they are 1.5-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The over/under is set at 51.

Odds for Colts vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of Tennessee's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 51.

Sunday's total is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 6.3 points more than the 44.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Colts and their opponents score an average of 45.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 0.3 points below the 51.3 points per game average total in Titans games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Colts won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year, the Colts rack up just 0.7 more points per game (24.1) than the Titans allow (23.4).

When Indianapolis scores more than 23.4 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Colts average just 19.8 fewer yards per game (357.1) than the Titans give up per matchup (376.9).

When Indianapolis picks up more than 376.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Colts have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (8).

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This year, the Titans have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This season the Titans rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts allow (21.3).

When Tennessee puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Titans average 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts allow (354.1).

Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 354.1 yards.

The Titans have nine giveaways this season, while the Colts have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Indianapolis has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point favorites or more at home.

In three home games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over once.

This season, Colts home games average 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

Tennessee is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

Away from home, the Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in three road games, Tennessee has gone over the total every time.

This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

