Two of the nation's toughest rushing defenses square off when the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's 15th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 19 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cyclones are 7-point favorites. The over/under is set at 48.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in four of six games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 48.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.7, is 12.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 38.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.8 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 5.1 points below the 53.6 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa State is 3-3-0 this season.

The Cyclones have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Iowa State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cyclones score 10.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Mountaineers allow (21.7).

Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.7 points.

The Cyclones collect 72.2 more yards per game (428.9) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (356.7).

When Iowa State amasses more than 356.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Cyclones have six turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (7).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Mountaineers score 28.4 points per game, 11.4 more than the Cyclones allow (17).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team scores more than 17 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 390.7 yards per game, 128.4 more yards than the 262.3 the Cyclones allow.

When West Virginia amasses more than 262.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Cyclones' takeaways (7).

Season Stats