Publish date:
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Conner has piled up 336 rushing yards (48.0 per game) on 89 attempts with six touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on five catches for 34 yards (4.9 per game).
- He has handled 89, or 39.6%, of his team's 225 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cardinals have called a pass in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conner's matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his single career matchups, Conner put up zero rushing yards versus the Packers, 46.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Conner did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.
- The Packers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 120.9 yards per game.
- This season the Packers have conceded five rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Texans, Conner racked up 64 yards on 10 carries (averaging 6.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Conner has racked up 36 carries for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
89
39.6%
336
6
18
40.0%
3.8
Chase Edmonds
68
30.2%
397
0
9
20.0%
5.8
Kyler Murray
43
19.1%
126
3
12
26.7%
2.9
Rondale Moore
9
4.0%
60
0
4
8.9%
6.7
Powered By Data Skrive