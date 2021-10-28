Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay

Author:

James Conner will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (7-0) and the Green Bay Packers (6-1) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Conner has piled up 336 rushing yards (48.0 per game) on 89 attempts with six touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on five catches for 34 yards (4.9 per game).
  • He has handled 89, or 39.6%, of his team's 225 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cardinals have called a pass in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his single career matchups, Conner put up zero rushing yards versus the Packers, 46.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Conner did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 120.9 yards per game.
  • This season the Packers have conceded five rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Texans, Conner racked up 64 yards on 10 carries (averaging 6.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Conner has racked up 36 carries for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

89

39.6%

336

6

18

40.0%

3.8

Chase Edmonds

68

30.2%

397

0

9

20.0%

5.8

Kyler Murray

43

19.1%

126

3

12

26.7%

2.9

Rondale Moore

9

4.0%

60

0

4

8.9%

6.7

