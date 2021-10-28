James Conner will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (7-0) and the Green Bay Packers (6-1) hit the field in a Week 8 matchup from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Conner has piled up 336 rushing yards (48.0 per game) on 89 attempts with six touchdowns.

He's also tacked on five catches for 34 yards (4.9 per game).

He has handled 89, or 39.6%, of his team's 225 rushing attempts this season.

The Cardinals have called a pass in 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his single career matchups, Conner put up zero rushing yards versus the Packers, 46.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Conner did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 120.9 yards per game.

This season the Packers have conceded five rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Texans, Conner racked up 64 yards on 10 carries (averaging 6.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Conner has racked up 36 carries for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 89 39.6% 336 6 18 40.0% 3.8 Chase Edmonds 68 30.2% 397 0 9 20.0% 5.8 Kyler Murray 43 19.1% 126 3 12 26.7% 2.9 Rondale Moore 9 4.0% 60 0 4 8.9% 6.7

