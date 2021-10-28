Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.
- New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 46.8 points per game, 5.7 less than the total in this contest.
- The 54.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.3 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- So far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.
- Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Chiefs put up 26.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per matchup the Giants allow.
- When Kansas City scores more than 25.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Chiefs average 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants allow per outing (368.7).
- When Kansas City amasses over 368.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (9).
Giants stats and trends
- New York is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Giants score 19.9 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Chiefs give up (29.0).
- The Giants collect 352.3 yards per game, 52.3 fewer yards than the 404.6 the Chiefs allow.
- This year the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (7).
Home and road insights
- Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home this season.
- In four home games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Chiefs home games average 55.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (52.5).
- New York is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- This year, in three away games, New York has hit the over every time.
- This season, Giants away games average 45.5 points, 7.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).
