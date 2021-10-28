The Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, November 1, 2021 against the New York Giants (2-5). A total of 52.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.8 points per game, 5.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 54.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.3 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

So far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Chiefs put up 26.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per matchup the Giants allow.

When Kansas City scores more than 25.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chiefs average 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants allow per outing (368.7).

When Kansas City amasses over 368.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (9).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Giants score 19.9 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Chiefs give up (29.0).

The Giants collect 352.3 yards per game, 52.3 fewer yards than the 404.6 the Chiefs allow.

This year the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home this season.

In four home games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

This season, Chiefs home games average 55.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (52.5).

New York is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in three away games, New York has hit the over every time.

This season, Giants away games average 45.5 points, 7.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.