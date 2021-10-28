Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, November 1, 2021 against the New York Giants (2-5). A total of 52.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 46.8 points per game, 5.7 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 54.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 45.3 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • So far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Chiefs put up 26.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per matchup the Giants allow.
  • When Kansas City scores more than 25.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Chiefs average 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants allow per outing (368.7).
  • When Kansas City amasses over 368.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (9).
  • New York is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Giants score 19.9 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Chiefs give up (29.0).
  • The Giants collect 352.3 yards per game, 52.3 fewer yards than the 404.6 the Chiefs allow.
  • This year the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home this season.
  • In four home games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 55.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (52.5).
  • New York is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in three away games, New York has hit the over every time.
  • This season, Giants away games average 45.5 points, 7.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

