The Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 23rd-ranked run defense will host the TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 20th-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Horned Frogs are 3.5-point underdogs. The game has a 58.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points or more only one time this season.

So far this season, 83.3% of TCU's games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.

The 56.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.3 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

Wildcats games have an average total of 53 points this season, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 3-3-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Wildcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Wildcats rack up 27 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (31.6).

The Wildcats collect 360.1 yards per game, 91 fewer yards than the 451.1 the Horned Frogs give up per outing.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.

TCU Stats and Trends

Thus far this year TCU has one win against the spread.

This season, the Horned Frogs are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

TCU's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Horned Frogs average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats allow (24.6).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team puts up more than 24.6 points.

The Horned Frogs collect 99.5 more yards per game (449.4) than the Wildcats allow (349.9).

TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team piles up more than 349.9 yards.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats