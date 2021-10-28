Publish date:
Kansas State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points or more only one time this season.
- So far this season, 83.3% of TCU's games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.
- The 56.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.3 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.
- Wildcats games have an average total of 53 points this season, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State is 3-3-1 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Wildcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Wildcats rack up 27 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Horned Frogs give up per outing (31.6).
- The Wildcats collect 360.1 yards per game, 91 fewer yards than the 451.1 the Horned Frogs give up per outing.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.
TCU Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year TCU has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Horned Frogs are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- TCU's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This year the Horned Frogs average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats allow (24.6).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team puts up more than 24.6 points.
- The Horned Frogs collect 99.5 more yards per game (449.4) than the Wildcats allow (349.9).
- TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team piles up more than 349.9 yards.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|TCU
27
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
360.1
Avg. Total Yards
449.4
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
451.1
11
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
8