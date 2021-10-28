The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between SEC foes at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mississippi State is a 1.5-point underdog. The game's point total is 47.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of seven games this season.

In 85.7% of Mississippi State's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.

The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, nine more than the over/under in this contest.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are two fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 55 points, eight more than the set total in this contest.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Wildcats average just 2.7 more points per game (28.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.7).

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.7 points.

The Wildcats rack up 59.2 more yards per game (386.1) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (326.9).

Kentucky is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 326.9 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Bulldogs average 8.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats allow (19.3).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 423.4 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 320.9 the Wildcats allow.

Mississippi State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 320.9 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats