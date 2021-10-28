Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of seven games this season.
- In 85.7% of Mississippi State's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.
- The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, nine more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are two fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 51.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 55 points, eight more than the set total in this contest.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
- Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Wildcats average just 2.7 more points per game (28.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.7).
- Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.7 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 59.2 more yards per game (386.1) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (326.9).
- Kentucky is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up more than 326.9 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (9).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Bulldogs average 8.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats allow (19.3).
- When Mississippi State puts up more than 19.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 423.4 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 320.9 the Wildcats allow.
- Mississippi State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 320.9 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight more times (12 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Mississippi State
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
27.6
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
386.1
Avg. Total Yards
423.4
320.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
12
Giveaways
12
4
Takeaways
9