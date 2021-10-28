Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay

Author:

Kyler Murray will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) square off against the Green Bay Packers (6-1) in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has passed for 2,002 yards while completing 73.5% of his throws (164-of-223), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions (286.0 yards per game).
  • He's tacked on 126 rushing yards on 43 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Murray accounts for 47.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his 223 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • The 229.9 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Murray racked up 261 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Murray has thrown for 729 yards (243.0 ypg), completing 69.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

47

21.1%

33

420

7

11

27.5%

Christian Kirk

36

16.1%

30

408

4

4

10.0%

A.J. Green

35

15.7%

24

406

3

8

20.0%

