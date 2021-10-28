Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has passed for 2,002 yards while completing 73.5% of his throws (164-of-223), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions (286.0 yards per game).
- He's tacked on 126 rushing yards on 43 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Murray accounts for 47.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his 223 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- The 229.9 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Murray racked up 261 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
- Murray has thrown for 729 yards (243.0 ypg), completing 69.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
47
21.1%
33
420
7
11
27.5%
Christian Kirk
36
16.1%
30
408
4
4
10.0%
A.J. Green
35
15.7%
24
406
3
8
20.0%
