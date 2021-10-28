Kyler Murray will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) square off against the Green Bay Packers (6-1) in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has passed for 2,002 yards while completing 73.5% of his throws (164-of-223), with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions (286.0 yards per game).

He's tacked on 126 rushing yards on 43 carries and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

The Cardinals have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Murray accounts for 47.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his 223 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Green Bay

The 229.9 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Murray racked up 261 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.

Murray has thrown for 729 yards (243.0 ypg), completing 69.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 47 21.1% 33 420 7 11 27.5% Christian Kirk 36 16.1% 30 408 4 4 10.0% A.J. Green 35 15.7% 24 406 3 8 20.0%

Powered By Data Skrive