Publish date:
Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Liberty vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
- UMass' games have gone over 57.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 8.4 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61.9 points per game, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Flames average 9.6 fewer points per game (34.4) than the Minutemen allow (44).
- Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44 points.
- The Flames average 69.5 fewer yards per game (425.5), than the Minutemen allow per outing (495).
- When Liberty totals more than 495 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Flames have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Minutemen.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.
UMass Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UMass is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Minutemen have been underdogs by 36 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- UMass' games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Minutemen average 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames surrender (17.9).
- When UMass puts up more than 17.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Minutemen average just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames give up (302).
- When UMass picks up more than 302 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Flames have forced (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|UMass
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
14.7
17.9
Avg. Points Allowed
44
425.5
Avg. Total Yards
286.1
302
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
495
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
9