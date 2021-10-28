FBS Independent opponents square off when the Liberty Flames (6-2) host the UMass Minutemen (1-6) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Williams Stadium. Liberty is favored by 36 points. The total is 57.5 points for this game.

Odds for Liberty vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

UMass' games have gone over 57.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is 8.4 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.9 points per game, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Liberty's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Flames average 9.6 fewer points per game (34.4) than the Minutemen allow (44).

Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44 points.

The Flames average 69.5 fewer yards per game (425.5), than the Minutemen allow per outing (495).

When Liberty totals more than 495 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Flames have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Minutemen.

UMass Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UMass is 3-4-0 this season.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 36 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Minutemen average 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames surrender (17.9).

When UMass puts up more than 17.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Minutemen average just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames give up (302).

When UMass picks up more than 302 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Flames have forced (8).

Season Stats