The New England Patriots (3-4) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 49 points.

Odds for Chargers vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

New England's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 1.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45 points per game, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 1.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 49 total in this game is 4.5 points above the 44.5 average total in Patriots games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Chargers score 24.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the Patriots surrender per outing (20.0).

When Los Angeles scores more than 20.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Chargers collect 377.5 yards per game, 26.9 more yards than the 350.6 the Patriots give up per contest.

When Los Angeles totals over 350.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Chargers have six turnovers, five fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (11).

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New England's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Patriots score 25.6 points per game, comparable to the 25.0 the Chargers give up.

When New England puts up more than 25.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Patriots collect just 9.3 fewer yards per game (355.0) than the Chargers allow per outing (364.3).

In games that New England churns out more than 364.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

Los Angeles has gone over the total once in three home games this year.

This season, Chargers home games average 51.3 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (49).

On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

Patriots away games this season average 41.0 total points, 8.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

