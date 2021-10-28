Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chargers vs. Patriots
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- New England's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 1.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45 points per game, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2020, 1.8 more than Sunday's total.
- The 49 total in this game is 4.5 points above the 44.5 average total in Patriots games this season.
Chargers stats and trends
- In Los Angeles' six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Chargers score 24.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the Patriots surrender per outing (20.0).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 20.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Chargers collect 377.5 yards per game, 26.9 more yards than the 350.6 the Patriots give up per contest.
- When Los Angeles totals over 350.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Chargers have six turnovers, five fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (11).
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Patriots have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- New England's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Patriots score 25.6 points per game, comparable to the 25.0 the Chargers give up.
- When New England puts up more than 25.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Patriots collect just 9.3 fewer yards per game (355.0) than the Chargers allow per outing (364.3).
- In games that New England churns out more than 364.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- Los Angeles has gone over the total once in three home games this year.
- This season, Chargers home games average 51.3 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (49).
- On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more.
- Patriots away games this season average 41.0 total points, 8.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
