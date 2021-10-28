The Houston Texans (1-6) are 14.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop their six-game losing streak in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 4.0 points higher than the combined 43.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.9 points per game, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's total of 47.5.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Rams score 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per contest the Texans surrender.

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.0 points.

The Rams average 397.1 yards per game, just 5.1 more than the 392.0 the Texans allow per contest.

When Los Angeles amasses more than 392.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (9).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Texans have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Houston's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Texans average 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams allow (20.9).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 20.9 points.

The Texans average 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams allow per contest (373.9).

The Texans have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.

This season, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Texans home games this season is 42.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, away from home.

Los Angeles has hit the over once in four away games this season.

This season, Rams away games average 50.2 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.