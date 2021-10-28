Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's total is 4.0 points higher than the combined 43.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.9 points per game, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 50.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's total of 47.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rams have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Rams score 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per contest the Texans surrender.
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.0 points.
- The Rams average 397.1 yards per game, just 5.1 more than the 392.0 the Texans allow per contest.
- When Los Angeles amasses more than 392.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (9).
Texans stats and trends
- Houston has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Texans have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Houston's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Texans average 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams allow (20.9).
- Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 20.9 points.
- The Texans average 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams allow per contest (373.9).
- The Texans have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.
Home and road insights
- Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.
- This season, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.
- The average total in Texans home games this season is 42.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, away from home.
- Los Angeles has hit the over once in four away games this season.
- This season, Rams away games average 50.2 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
