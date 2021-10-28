The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Texas State Bobcats (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Cajun Field. Texas State is a 21.5-point underdog. A 58.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points only one time this year.

So far this season, 57.1% of Texas State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

Saturday's over/under is 3.4 points higher than the combined 55.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 59, 0.5 points more than Saturday's total of 58.5.

The 57.5 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is one point fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up 3.8 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Bobcats give up (33.9).

Louisiana is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 33.9 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 425.1 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 423.7 the Bobcats allow per matchup.

Louisiana is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 423.7 yards.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Bobcats score 25 points per game, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22).

When Texas State scores more than 22 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bobcats collect 354.6 yards per game, 25.4 fewer yards than the 380 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

In games that Texas State picks up more than 380 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats