Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points only one time this year.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Texas State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.4 points higher than the combined 55.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 59, 0.5 points more than Saturday's total of 58.5.
- The 57.5 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is one point fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up 3.8 fewer points per game (30.1) than the Bobcats give up (33.9).
- Louisiana is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 33.9 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 425.1 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 423.7 the Bobcats allow per matchup.
- Louisiana is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 423.7 yards.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.
Texas State Stats and Trends
- Texas State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Texas State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Bobcats score 25 points per game, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (22).
- When Texas State scores more than 22 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bobcats collect 354.6 yards per game, 25.4 fewer yards than the 380 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- In games that Texas State picks up more than 380 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (7).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Texas State
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
25
22
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
425.1
Avg. Total Yards
354.6
380
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.7
7
Giveaways
15
7
Takeaways
11