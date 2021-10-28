C-USA rivals meet when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Louisiana Tech is favored by 4 points. The point total is set at 52.5.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in five of seven games this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Old Dominion's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 49.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 64.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11.9 more than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 60.7 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-4-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more in three chances.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Bulldogs rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (26.6) than the Monarchs surrender (31.4).

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.4 points.

The Bulldogs average 34.8 more yards per game (392.1) than the Monarchs give up per outing (357.3).

In games that Louisiana Tech amasses over 357.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven more times (13 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Monarchs have just two ATS wins in six games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year the Monarchs score 9.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Bulldogs surrender (33).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 33 points.

The Monarchs rack up 89.9 fewer yards per game (360) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (449.9).

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (12).

Season Stats