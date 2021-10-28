Publish date:
Marshall vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined for 64.5 points only two times this year.
- Florida International has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in three of six games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 63.5 points per game, one less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 5.5 points above the 59 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.5, six points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .
- The 59.2 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Marshall has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Thundering Herd rack up just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers surrender (36.4).
- Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 36.4 points.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers give up per contest (488.9).
- In games that Marshall picks up more than 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).
Florida International Stats and Trends
- Florida International has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Florida International's games this season have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the Panthers score four more points per game (26.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (22.6).
- Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
- The Panthers rack up 413.3 yards per game, 21.4 more yards than the 391.9 the Thundering Herd give up.
- When Florida International amasses more than 391.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida International
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.6
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.4
509.7
Avg. Total Yards
413.3
391.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
488.9
19
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
4