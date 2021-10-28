The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) and the 11th-ranked passing defense will host the Florida International Panthers (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) and the 14th-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Panthers are double-digit, 21.5-point underdogs. The total is 64.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined for 64.5 points only two times this year.

Florida International has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in three of six games this season.

The two teams combine to score 63.5 points per game, one less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 5.5 points above the 59 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.5, six points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .

The 59.2 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Marshall has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Thundering Herd rack up just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers surrender (36.4).

Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 36.4 points.

The Thundering Herd rack up 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers give up per contest (488.9).

In games that Marshall picks up more than 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Florida International's games this season have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Panthers score four more points per game (26.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (22.6).

Florida International is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Panthers rack up 413.3 yards per game, 21.4 more yards than the 391.9 the Thundering Herd give up.

When Florida International amasses more than 391.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats