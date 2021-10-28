Oddsmakers give the Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Maryland is favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in six of seven games this season.

In 57.1% of Indiana's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

Saturday's total is 1.4 points higher than the combined 48.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 10.9 points fewer than the 60.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 9.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Terrapins have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Terrapins put up 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.7 per outing the Hoosiers allow.

Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.7 points.

The Terrapins rack up 59.0 more yards per game (421.6) than the Hoosiers allow per contest (362.6).

When Maryland piles up more than 362.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

So far this year Indiana has one win against the spread.

The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Indiana's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Hoosiers score 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).

When Indiana records more than 29.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hoosiers rack up 81.9 fewer yards per game (309.7) than the Terrapins allow (391.6).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Season Stats