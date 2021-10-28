Publish date:
Maryland vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in six of seven games this season.
- In 57.1% of Indiana's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- Saturday's total is 1.4 points higher than the combined 48.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 10.9 points fewer than the 60.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 9.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Terrapins have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Terrapins put up 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 30.7 per outing the Hoosiers allow.
- Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.7 points.
- The Terrapins rack up 59.0 more yards per game (421.6) than the Hoosiers allow per contest (362.6).
- When Maryland piles up more than 362.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- So far this year Indiana has one win against the spread.
- The Hoosiers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Indiana's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Hoosiers score 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).
- When Indiana records more than 29.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hoosiers rack up 81.9 fewer yards per game (309.7) than the Terrapins allow (391.6).
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Terrapins have forced (7).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Indiana
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
29.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
421.6
Avg. Total Yards
309.7
391.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.6
13
Giveaways
12
7
Takeaways
8