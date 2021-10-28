Publish date:
Michigan vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of seven times.
- Michigan State's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 72 points per game, 21.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 33 points per game, 17.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.4 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Wolverines have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 4 points or more so far this season.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Wolverines put up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans give up (18.7).
- Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.7 points.
- The Wolverines collect 36.8 more yards per game (442.9) than the Spartans allow per outing (406.1).
- When Michigan churns out more than 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Wolverines have four giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 12 takeaways .
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Spartans have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Spartans rack up 34.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Wolverines give up (14.3).
- Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team puts up more than 14.3 points.
- The Spartans rack up 452.1 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 299 the Wolverines allow.
- Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 299 yards.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Michigan State
37.7
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
442.9
Avg. Total Yards
452.1
299
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.1
4
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
12