October 28, 2021
Michigan vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) square off to try to take home the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are 4-point favorites. An over/under of 50.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of seven times.
  • Michigan State's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 72 points per game, 21.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 33 points per game, 17.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 53.4 PPG average total in Spartans games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Michigan has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • The Wolverines have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 4 points or more so far this season.
  • Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Wolverines put up 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans give up (18.7).
  • Michigan is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.7 points.
  • The Wolverines collect 36.8 more yards per game (442.9) than the Spartans allow per outing (406.1).
  • When Michigan churns out more than 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Wolverines have four giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 12 takeaways .
  • Michigan State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Spartans have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Spartans rack up 34.3 points per game, 20.0 more than the Wolverines give up (14.3).
  • Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team puts up more than 14.3 points.
  • The Spartans rack up 452.1 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 299 the Wolverines allow.
  • Michigan State is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 299 yards.
  • The Spartans have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats

MichiganStatsMichigan State

37.7

Avg. Points Scored

34.3

14.3

Avg. Points Allowed

18.7

442.9

Avg. Total Yards

452.1

299

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

406.1

4

Giveaways

7

10

Takeaways

12