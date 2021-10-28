The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The point total is set at 48 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of six games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 48 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.7, is 4.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.1 more than the 48 total in this contest.

Blue Raiders games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Middle Tennessee has two wins against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have been favored by 13.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Blue Raiders rack up 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 28.4 per contest the Golden Eagles give up.

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 28.4 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average just 1.8 fewer yards per game (349.1), than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (350.9).

In games that Middle Tennessee piles up over 350.9 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Eagles.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Middle Tennessee at SISportsbook.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Golden Eagles average 14.6 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Blue Raiders allow (28.7).

The Golden Eagles collect 257.9 yards per game, 158.4 fewer yards than the 416.3 the Blue Raiders give up.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times, five fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats