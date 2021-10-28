The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point favorites when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Ryan Field. The over/under is set at 43 points for the game.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota's games this season have gone over 43 points four of seven times.

So far this season, 42.9% of Northwestern's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 3.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.7 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 9.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is five points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Gophers put up just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats give up (25.1).

When Minnesota puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers collect 57.7 fewer yards per game (359.7), than the Wildcats allow per contest (417.4).

In games that Minnesota piles up over 417.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Wildcats have forced (11).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Northwestern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Wildcats average just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers surrender (19.6).

When Northwestern scores more than 19.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 353 yards per game, 41 more yards than the 312 the Golden Gophers give up.

When Northwestern piles up more than 312 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (10).

Season Stats