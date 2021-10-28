Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota's games this season have gone over 43 points four of seven times.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Northwestern's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 3.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.7 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.
- Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 9.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is five points more than this game's over/under.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Golden Gophers put up just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats give up (25.1).
- When Minnesota puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers collect 57.7 fewer yards per game (359.7), than the Wildcats allow per contest (417.4).
- In games that Minnesota piles up over 417.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Wildcats have forced (11).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Northwestern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Wildcats average just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers surrender (19.6).
- When Northwestern scores more than 19.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Wildcats average 353 yards per game, 41 more yards than the 312 the Golden Gophers give up.
- When Northwestern piles up more than 312 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Northwestern
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
19.7
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
359.7
Avg. Total Yards
353
312
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.4
7
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
11