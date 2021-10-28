The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) are 16-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The game's over/under is set at 63.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Missouri's games this season have gone over 63 points five of seven times.

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.7 points per game, 15.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 72.5 points per game, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

This year, the Tigers rack up just one fewer point per game (34.4) than the Commodores allow (35.4).

Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.4 points.

The Tigers collect just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1) than the Commodores allow per matchup (458.9).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 458.9 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Commodores have forced (12).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered the spread twice this year.

This year, the Commodores have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 16 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Commodores average 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers allow (37.1).

The Commodores average 197.7 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Tigers allow per outing (489.1).

This season the Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats