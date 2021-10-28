Publish date:
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri's games this season have gone over 63 points five of seven times.
- Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 47.7 points per game, 15.3 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 72.5 points per game, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Tigers games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.7 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.
- Missouri's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
- This year, the Tigers rack up just one fewer point per game (34.4) than the Commodores allow (35.4).
- Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.4 points.
- The Tigers collect just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1) than the Commodores allow per matchup (458.9).
- Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 458.9 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Commodores have forced (12).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has covered the spread twice this year.
- This year, the Commodores have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 16 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This season the Commodores average 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers allow (37.1).
- The Commodores average 197.7 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Tigers allow per outing (489.1).
- This season the Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
13.3
37.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
447.1
Avg. Total Yards
291.4
489.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.9
7
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12