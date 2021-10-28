Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) are 16-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The game's over/under is set at 63.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

  • Missouri's games this season have gone over 63 points five of seven times.
  • Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.7 points per game, 15.3 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 72.5 points per game, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Tigers games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 52.7 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 10.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.
  • The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.
  • Missouri's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
  • This year, the Tigers rack up just one fewer point per game (34.4) than the Commodores allow (35.4).
  • Missouri is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.4 points.
  • The Tigers collect just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1) than the Commodores allow per matchup (458.9).
  • Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 458.9 yards.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Commodores have forced (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Missouri at SISportsbook.
  • Vanderbilt has covered the spread twice this year.
  • This year, the Commodores have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 16 points or more.
  • Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • This season the Commodores average 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers allow (37.1).
  • The Commodores average 197.7 fewer yards per game (291.4) than the Tigers allow per outing (489.1).
  • This season the Commodores have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (10).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

MissouriStatsVanderbilt

34.4

Avg. Points Scored

13.3

37.1

Avg. Points Allowed

35.4

447.1

Avg. Total Yards

291.4

489.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

458.9

7

Giveaways

15

10

Takeaways

12