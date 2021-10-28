Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 6.5 points when they host the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. A 57-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

  • NC State and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.
  • Saturday's total is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.7 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 43.7 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 4.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 63.6 points, 6.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • NC State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • The Wolf Pack average 32.0 points per game, 5.0 more than the Cardinals give up per matchup (27.0).
  • When NC State records more than 27.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack collect only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4), than the Cardinals give up per outing (423.1).
  • In games that NC State piles up over 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (11).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
  • Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Cardinals score 15.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Wolf Pack allow (16.7).
  • When Louisville records more than 16.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Cardinals collect 138.1 more yards per game (450.7) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (312.6).
  • When Louisville totals more than 312.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

NC StateStatsLouisville

32.0

Avg. Points Scored

31.7

16.7

Avg. Points Allowed

27.0

424.4

Avg. Total Yards

450.7

312.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

423.1

6

Giveaways

11

8

Takeaways

11