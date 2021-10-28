The NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 6.5 points when they host the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. A 57-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.

Saturday's total is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 43.7 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 4.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 63.6 points, 6.6 more than the set total in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Wolf Pack average 32.0 points per game, 5.0 more than the Cardinals give up per matchup (27.0).

When NC State records more than 27.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4), than the Cardinals give up per outing (423.1).

In games that NC State piles up over 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (11).

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals score 15.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Wolf Pack allow (16.7).

When Louisville records more than 16.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cardinals collect 138.1 more yards per game (450.7) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (312.6).

When Louisville totals more than 312.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).

Season Stats