Publish date:
NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for NC State vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Louisville's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.
- Saturday's total is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 43.7 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.8, 4.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 63.6 points, 6.6 more than the set total in this contest.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- NC State's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Wolf Pack average 32.0 points per game, 5.0 more than the Cardinals give up per matchup (27.0).
- When NC State records more than 27.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack collect only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4), than the Cardinals give up per outing (423.1).
- In games that NC State piles up over 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals score 15.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Wolf Pack allow (16.7).
- When Louisville records more than 16.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cardinals collect 138.1 more yards per game (450.7) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (312.6).
- When Louisville totals more than 312.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Louisville
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.7
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
424.4
Avg. Total Yards
450.7
312.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.1
6
Giveaways
11
8
Takeaways
11