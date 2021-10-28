Publish date:
Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska's games this season have gone over 52 points four of seven times.
- Purdue's games have yet to go over 52 points this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.9 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 16.3 points greater than the 35.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cornhuskers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is equal to this game's over/under.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- In Nebraska's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cornhuskers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Cornhuskers rack up 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (16.3).
- Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers collect 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (301.6).
- In games that Nebraska totals more than 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Boilermakers have forced (8).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Purdue is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Boilermakers score 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 the Cornhuskers allow.
- Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.4 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up 43.6 more yards per game (392) than the Cornhuskers give up (348.4).
- When Purdue piles up more than 348.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Purdue
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
478.8
Avg. Total Yards
392
348.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.6
9
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
8