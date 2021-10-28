The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point favorites at home at Memorial Stadium against the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads have stout defenses, with the Cornhuskers 25th in points per game allowed, and the Boilermakers ninth. The contest has a point total set at 52.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska's games this season have gone over 52 points four of seven times.

Purdue's games have yet to go over 52 points this season.

Saturday's total is 0.9 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 16.3 points greater than the 35.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 52 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is equal to this game's over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

In Nebraska's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cornhuskers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Cornhuskers rack up 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (16.3).

Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.3 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (301.6).

In games that Nebraska totals more than 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Boilermakers have forced (8).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Purdue is 3-4-0 this season.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Boilermakers score 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 the Cornhuskers allow.

Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.4 points.

The Boilermakers rack up 43.6 more yards per game (392) than the Cornhuskers give up (348.4).

When Purdue piles up more than 348.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats