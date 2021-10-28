Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are 7.5-point favorites at home at Memorial Stadium against the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads have stout defenses, with the Cornhuskers 25th in points per game allowed, and the Boilermakers ninth. The contest has a point total set at 52.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

  • Nebraska's games this season have gone over 52 points four of seven times.
  • Purdue's games have yet to go over 52 points this season.
  • Saturday's total is 0.9 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 16.3 points greater than the 35.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Cornhuskers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 52 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is equal to this game's over/under.
  • In Nebraska's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cornhuskers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
  • Nebraska's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Cornhuskers rack up 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (16.3).
  • Nebraska is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.3 points.
  • The Cornhuskers collect 177.2 more yards per game (478.8) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (301.6).
  • In games that Nebraska totals more than 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
  • The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Boilermakers have forced (8).
  • Against the spread, Purdue is 3-4-0 this season.
  • The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • The Boilermakers score 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 the Cornhuskers allow.
  • Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.4 points.
  • The Boilermakers rack up 43.6 more yards per game (392) than the Cornhuskers give up (348.4).
  • When Purdue piles up more than 348.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Boilermakers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats

NebraskaStatsPurdue

30.8

Avg. Points Scored

22.1

19.4

Avg. Points Allowed

16.3

478.8

Avg. Total Yards

392

348.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

301.6

9

Giveaways

12

10

Takeaways

8