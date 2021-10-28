Publish date:
Nevada vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of seven games this season.
- UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in one game this season.
- Friday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 55.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 0.9 points fewer than the 58.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 58.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
- Nevada's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack rack up 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per matchup the Rebels give up.
- Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.9 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 459.3 yards per game, just 11.0 more than the 448.3 the Rebels give up per matchup.
- When Nevada picks up over 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook.
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 20.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- UNLV's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Rebels put up 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack allow (25.0).
- UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.0 points.
- The Rebels collect 296.1 yards per game, 93.5 fewer yards than the 389.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
- This season the Rebels have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|UNLV
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
459.3
Avg. Total Yards
296.1
389.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
5
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
9