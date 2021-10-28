The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, October 29, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at Mackay Stadium. UNLV is a 20.5-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 58 points.

Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of seven games this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in one game this season.

Friday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 55.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.9 points fewer than the 58.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 58.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Wolf Pack have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack rack up 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per matchup the Rebels give up.

Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.9 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 459.3 yards per game, just 11.0 more than the 448.3 the Rebels give up per matchup.

When Nevada picks up over 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (9).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 20.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

UNLV's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Rebels put up 19.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than the Wolf Pack allow (25.0).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team notches more than 25.0 points.

The Rebels collect 296.1 yards per game, 93.5 fewer yards than the 389.6 the Wolf Pack give up.

This season the Rebels have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (13).

Season Stats