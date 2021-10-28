Oddsmakers give the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) the advantage on Saturday, October 30, 2021 against the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3). Notre Dame is favored by 3.5 points. The point total is set at 62.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

In 57.1% of North Carolina's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.9, is 5.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 10.5 points greater than the 52 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 52.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.3 PPG average total in Tar Heels games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Fighting Irish score just 2.1 more points per game (31.0) than the Tar Heels give up (28.9).

Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Fighting Irish average 370.0 yards per game, only 9.0 fewer than the 379.0 the Tar Heels allow per contest.

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 379.0 yards.

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Tar Heels put up 36.9 points per game, 13.8 more than the Fighting Irish surrender (23.1).

North Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 101.0 more yards per game (471.3) than the Fighting Irish give up per outing (370.3).

In games that North Carolina piles up more than 370.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tar Heels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats