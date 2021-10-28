The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are double-digit, 18.5-point favorites at home at Ohio Stadium against the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams have stout defenses, with the Buckeyes 18th in points per game allowed, and the Nittany Lions sixth. The game has a 60-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in all seven games this season.

Penn State's games have yet to go over 60 points this season.

Saturday's total is 16.2 points lower than the two team's combined 76.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 26.7 points above the 33.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.6 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 9.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Buckeyes have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Buckeyes score 34.6 more points per game (49.3) than the Nittany Lions allow (14.7).

When Ohio State records more than 14.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Buckeyes average 234.9 more yards per game (559.3) than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (324.4).

When Ohio State piles up over 324.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have five turnovers, eight fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Penn State's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This season the Nittany Lions average 8.3 more points per game (26.9) than the Buckeyes surrender (18.6).

When Penn State records more than 18.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions average 23.5 more yards per game (373.9) than the Buckeyes give up per contest (350.4).

Penn State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 350.4 yards.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats