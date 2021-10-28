Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 19.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 66.5 points.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 66.5 points five of eight times.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 66.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.1, is 9.6 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sooners games have an average total of 62.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.5 over/under in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 59.8 average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Sooners have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This year, the Sooners score 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders allow (30.6).

Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Sooners average 83.6 more yards per game (469) than the Red Raiders give up per contest (385.4).

Oklahoma is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team totals more than 385.4 yards.

The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Red Raiders put up 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Sooners give up (24.6).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Red Raiders rack up 55.3 more yards per game (437.9) than the Sooners give up per contest (382.6).

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 382.6 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Sooners have forced a turnover (12) this season.

