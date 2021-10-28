Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 19.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 66.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 66.5 points five of eight times.
  • Texas Tech's games have gone over 66.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.1, is 9.6 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 55.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Sooners games have an average total of 62.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 66.5 over/under in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 59.8 average total in Red Raiders games this season.
  • Oklahoma is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Sooners have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • This year, the Sooners score 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders allow (30.6).
  • Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.
  • The Sooners average 83.6 more yards per game (469) than the Red Raiders give up per contest (385.4).
  • Oklahoma is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team totals more than 385.4 yards.
  • The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
  • In Texas Tech's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year the Red Raiders put up 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Sooners give up (24.6).
  • When Texas Tech puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Red Raiders rack up 55.3 more yards per game (437.9) than the Sooners give up per contest (382.6).
  • Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 382.6 yards.
  • The Red Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Sooners have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

OklahomaStatsTexas Tech

41.8

Avg. Points Scored

34.3

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

30.6

469

Avg. Total Yards

437.9

382.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

385.4

8

Giveaways

13

12

Takeaways

10