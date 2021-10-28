Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 66.5 points five of eight times.
- Texas Tech's games have gone over 66.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.1, is 9.6 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 55.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Sooners games have an average total of 62.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66.5 over/under in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 59.8 average total in Red Raiders games this season.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Sooners have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This year, the Sooners score 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders allow (30.6).
- Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.
- The Sooners average 83.6 more yards per game (469) than the Red Raiders give up per contest (385.4).
- Oklahoma is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team totals more than 385.4 yards.
- The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- In Texas Tech's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Red Raiders put up 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Sooners give up (24.6).
- When Texas Tech puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Red Raiders rack up 55.3 more yards per game (437.9) than the Sooners give up per contest (382.6).
- Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 382.6 yards.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Sooners have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Texas Tech
41.8
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
469
Avg. Total Yards
437.9
382.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.4
8
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
10