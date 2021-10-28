Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points only one time this season.
- Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.7 more than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cowboys put up 25.7 points per game, 16.4 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (42.1).
- The Cowboys collect 96.0 fewer yards per game (376.3) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (472.3).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 30.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Kansas' games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Jayhawks average 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Cowboys allow.
- When Kansas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jayhawks average only 17.6 more yards per game (334.3) than the Cowboys give up (316.7).
- Kansas is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals over 316.7 yards.
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Kansas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
42.1
376.3
Avg. Total Yards
334.3
316.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.3
9
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
8