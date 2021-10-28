Big 12 foes meet when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is favored by 30.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points only one time this season.

Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.7 more than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cowboys put up 25.7 points per game, 16.4 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (42.1).

The Cowboys collect 96.0 fewer yards per game (376.3) than the Jayhawks give up per contest (472.3).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 30.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas' games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Jayhawks average 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Cowboys allow.

When Kansas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jayhawks average only 17.6 more yards per game (334.3) than the Cowboys give up (316.7).

Kansas is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals over 316.7 yards.

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats