October 28, 2021
Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) are 24-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. The game has a point total set at 49.

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in six of seven games this season.
  • Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.9 points greater than the 43.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Ducks games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Oregon has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Ducks have been favored by 24 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Oregon's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Ducks score 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (20.7).
  • When Oregon puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Ducks collect 425.3 yards per game, 48.7 more yards than the 376.6 the Buffaloes allow per matchup.
  • In games that Oregon piles up more than 376.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This year, the Ducks have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (5).
  • Colorado has covered the spread twice this year.
  • Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
  • This year the Buffaloes score 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks allow (22.4).
  • When Colorado records more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Buffaloes rack up 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks allow (399.9).
  • This season the Buffaloes have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).
Season Stats

OregonStatsColorado

33.9

Avg. Points Scored

15.1

22.4

Avg. Points Allowed

20.7

425.3

Avg. Total Yards

238.1

399.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

376.6

7

Giveaways

6

16

Takeaways

5