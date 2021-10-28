Publish date:
Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in six of seven games this season.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 49 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 5.9 points greater than the 43.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Ducks games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 9.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Ducks have been favored by 24 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Ducks score 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (20.7).
- When Oregon puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Ducks collect 425.3 yards per game, 48.7 more yards than the 376.6 the Buffaloes allow per matchup.
- In games that Oregon piles up more than 376.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Ducks have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (5).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has covered the spread twice this year.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- This year the Buffaloes score 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks allow (22.4).
- When Colorado records more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Buffaloes rack up 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks allow (399.9).
- This season the Buffaloes have six turnovers, 10 fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
238.1
399.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.6
7
Giveaways
6
16
Takeaways
5