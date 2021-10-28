Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Cal's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is 3.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 48.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Beavers games this season is 61.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Beavers have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- Oregon State has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Beavers rack up 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears give up (23.6).
- Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.6 points.
- The Beavers average 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (364.9).
- Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 364.9 yards.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Bears are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year the Golden Bears rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Beavers give up (24.7).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.
- The Golden Bears collect only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers allow per contest (391.7).
- In games that Cal totals over 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Cal
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
23.4
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.6
445.6
Avg. Total Yards
410.9
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.9
10
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
9