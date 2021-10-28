Pac-12 opponents meet when the Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 1.5 points. The total has been set at 55.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Cal's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is 3.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Beavers games this season is 61.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Beavers have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Oregon State has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Beavers rack up 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears give up (23.6).

Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.6 points.

The Beavers average 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (364.9).

Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 364.9 yards.

The Beavers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.

Cal's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year the Golden Bears rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Beavers give up (24.7).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.

The Golden Bears collect only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers allow per contest (391.7).

In games that Cal totals over 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, six fewer times than the Beavers have forced turnovers (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats