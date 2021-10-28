The Detroit Lions (0-7) are an underdog by 3.5 points as they aim to break a seven-game skid in a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. The point total for the game is set at 48.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in four of seven games this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 7.0 points higher than the combined 41 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.0 more than the 48 over/under in this contest.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2020, 2.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Eagles put up 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions give up (28.6).

Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.6 points.

The Eagles rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7) than the Lions give up per matchup (383.0).

Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 383.0 yards.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Lions put up 8.1 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Eagles allow (26.4).

The Lions collect 334.4 yards per game, 24.7 fewer yards than the 359.1 the Eagles give up.

In games that Detroit totals more than 359.1 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (7).

Home and road insights

Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this season.

Detroit has hit the over once in three home games this year.

Lions home games this season average 47.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

Philadelphia is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

Philadelphia has hit the over twice in four away games this year.

Eagles away games this season average 48.8 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.