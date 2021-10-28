Publish date:
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Eagles vs. Lions
Over/under insights
- Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in four of seven games this season.
- Detroit's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 7.0 points higher than the combined 41 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 55 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.0 more than the 48 over/under in this contest.
- The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 50.0 points per game in 2020, 2.0 more than Sunday's total.
- The 47.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Eagles put up 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions give up (28.6).
- Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.6 points.
- The Eagles rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7) than the Lions give up per matchup (383.0).
- Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals over 383.0 yards.
- The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Lions.
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Detroit's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Lions put up 8.1 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Eagles allow (26.4).
- The Lions collect 334.4 yards per game, 24.7 fewer yards than the 359.1 the Eagles give up.
- In games that Detroit totals more than 359.1 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Lions have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (7).
Home and road insights
- Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this season.
- Detroit has hit the over once in three home games this year.
- Lions home games this season average 47.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).
- Philadelphia is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- Philadelphia has hit the over twice in four away games this year.
- Eagles away games this season average 48.8 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (48).
Powered by Data Skrive.