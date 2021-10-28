The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are 9-point favorites at home at Heinz Field against the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams have dynamic passing games, with the Panthers seventh in passing yards per game, and the Hurricanes 22nd. The total has been set at 61 points for this game.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 61 points four of seven times.

So far this season, 42.9% of Miami's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.

The two teams combine to score 77.4 points per game, 16.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 49.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.4 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 54.9, 6.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .

The 61 total in this game is 2.4 points above the 58.6 average total in Hurricanes games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9 points or more (in three chances).

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Panthers rack up 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes allow (30).

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30 points.

The Panthers rack up 130.8 more yards per game (520.9) than the Hurricanes allow per outing (390.1).

Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 390.1 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

In Miami's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Hurricanes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9 points or more.

Miami's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes put up 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers surrender (19.6).

When Miami puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Hurricanes collect 114.6 more yards per game (433.3) than the Panthers allow per contest (318.7).

In games that Miami totals more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Hurricanes have 10 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats