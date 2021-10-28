Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 61 points four of seven times.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Miami's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.
- The two teams combine to score 77.4 points per game, 16.4 more than the total in this contest.
- The 49.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.4 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 54.9, 6.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .
- The 61 total in this game is 2.4 points above the 58.6 average total in Hurricanes games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 9 points or more (in three chances).
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Panthers rack up 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes allow (30).
- Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30 points.
- The Panthers rack up 130.8 more yards per game (520.9) than the Hurricanes allow per outing (390.1).
- Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 390.1 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- In Miami's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Hurricanes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 9 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes put up 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers surrender (19.6).
- When Miami puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Hurricanes collect 114.6 more yards per game (433.3) than the Panthers allow per contest (318.7).
- In games that Miami totals more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Hurricanes have 10 giveaways this season, while the Panthers have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Miami
45.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.1
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30
520.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.3
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.1
6
Giveaways
10
11
Takeaways
5