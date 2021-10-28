Publish date:
Rice vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Rice vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points only twice this season.
- In 50% of North Texas' games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The two teams combine to average 41 points per game, 15.5 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 15.9 points under the 72.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Owls games have an average total of 49.9 points this season, 6.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65.8 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Rice Stats and Trends
- So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- Rice's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).
- The Owls rack up 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green give up (35).
- The Owls average 107.2 fewer yards per game (313.9) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (421.1).
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Rice at SISportsbook.
North Texas Stats and Trends
- In North Texas' seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Mean Green have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this season.
- North Texas' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Mean Green average 14.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Owls give up (37.4).
- The Mean Green collect just 18.4 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Owls give up per outing (439).
- In games that North Texas picks up over 439 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This season the Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Rice
|Stats
|North Texas
18
Avg. Points Scored
23
37.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35
313.9
Avg. Total Yards
420.6
439
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.1
14
Giveaways
13
9
Takeaways
11