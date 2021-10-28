Oddsmakers expect a tight contest when the Rice Owls (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the North Texas Mean Green (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at Rice Stadium. Rice is favored by 2.5 points. The total for this game has been set at 56.5 points.

Odds for Rice vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points only twice this season.

In 50% of North Texas' games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The two teams combine to average 41 points per game, 15.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 15.9 points under the 72.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Owls games have an average total of 49.9 points this season, 6.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.8 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Rice Stats and Trends

So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Rice's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Owls rack up 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green give up (35).

The Owls average 107.2 fewer yards per game (313.9) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (421.1).

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (11).

North Texas Stats and Trends

In North Texas' seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this season.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Mean Green average 14.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Owls give up (37.4).

The Mean Green collect just 18.4 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Owls give up per outing (439).

In games that North Texas picks up over 439 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (9).

Season Stats