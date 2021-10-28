The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs (7-0, 0-0 MWC) will put their seventh-ranked scoring defense to the test against the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 22 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Aztecs are favored by only 1 point in the outing. The point total for the game is set at 44.5.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Fresno State

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in three of seven games this season.

In 87.5% of Fresno State's games this season (7/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.6, is 22.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 36.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The Aztecs and their opponents score an average of 43.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 61.2 points, 16.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Aztecs have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Aztecs average 10.1 more points per game (31) than the Bulldogs surrender (20.9).

San Diego State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Aztecs average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (331.4), than the Bulldogs give up per outing (338.6).

When San Diego State totals over 338.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over seven times this season, eight fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (15).

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Fresno State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 19.9 more points per game (35.6) than the Aztecs allow (15.7).

When Fresno State scores more than 15.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 200.5 more yards per game (479.6) than the Aztecs give up per matchup (279.1).

Fresno State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 279.1 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Aztecs have forced (12).

