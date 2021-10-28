The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) are 4-point favorites as they try to end their four-game losing streak in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field. The over/under is 39.5 for this game.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in five of seven games this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 39.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.9 points per game, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 8.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.9 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The 49ers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears surrender (23.1).

When San Francisco scores more than 23.1 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers average only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5), than the Bears give up per contest (341.9).

In games that San Francisco piles up over 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (8).

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bears have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in five chances).

Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Bears average 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers surrender (24.8).

The Bears average 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers allow per matchup (324.0).

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.

In three home games this season, Chicago has not hit the over.

This season, Bears home games average 43.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.

On the road, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more.

San Francisco has gone over the total once in three away games this season.

49ers away games this season average 47.8 total points, 8.3 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

