San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
- Chicago's games have gone over 39.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.9 points per game, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 8.8 more than Sunday's total.
- The 44.9 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The 49ers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears surrender (23.1).
- When San Francisco scores more than 23.1 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers average only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5), than the Bears give up per contest (341.9).
- In games that San Francisco piles up over 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (8).
Bears stats and trends
- In Chicago's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Bears have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in five chances).
- Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Bears average 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers surrender (24.8).
- The Bears average 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers allow per matchup (324.0).
- The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Home and road insights
- Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.
- In three home games this season, Chicago has not hit the over.
- This season, Bears home games average 43.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
- San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.
- On the road, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more.
- San Francisco has gone over the total once in three away games this season.
- 49ers away games this season average 47.8 total points, 8.3 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
