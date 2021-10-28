Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) are 4-point favorites as they try to end their four-game losing streak in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field. The over/under is 39.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
  • Chicago's games have gone over 39.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.9 points per game, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 8.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.9 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The 49ers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears surrender (23.1).
  • When San Francisco scores more than 23.1 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The 49ers average only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5), than the Bears give up per contest (341.9).
  • In games that San Francisco piles up over 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (8).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Bears.
  • In Chicago's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Bears have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in five chances).
  • Chicago's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • The Bears average 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers surrender (24.8).
  • The Bears average 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers allow per matchup (324.0).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.
  • In three home games this season, Chicago has not hit the over.
  • This season, Bears home games average 43.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
  • San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.
  • On the road, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more.
  • San Francisco has gone over the total once in three away games this season.
  • 49ers away games this season average 47.8 total points, 8.3 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.