The Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) are 3-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. The game's point total is set at 41.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in four of eight games this season.

In 50% of Wyoming's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 41.

Saturday's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 42.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.9 points under the 43.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 11.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 41-point over/under for this game is 7.6 points below the 48.6 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year, the Spartans put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Cowboys give up (21.1).

San Jose State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.1 points.

The Spartans collect 35.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Cowboys give up per outing (311.1).

In games that San Jose State totals over 311.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has one win against the spread in seven games this year.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cowboys score 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Spartans surrender.

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys rack up 322.1 yards per game, 26.9 fewer yards than the 349 the Spartans give up.

When Wyoming churns out more than 349 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (5).

Season Stats