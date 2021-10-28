The Seattle Seahawks (2-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 31, 2021. The contest has a 43.5-point over/under.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of eight games this season.

In 66.7% of Jacksonville's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.3 points under the 51.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Seahawks and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2020, 6.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Seahawks score 7.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Jaguars surrender (28.7).

The Seahawks average 326.1 yards per game, 86.1 fewer yards than the 412.2 the Jaguars allow per contest.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Jaguars average 3.8 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Seahawks surrender (23.1).

The Jaguars rack up 58.7 fewer yards per game (356.0) than the Seahawks give up (414.7).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

Seattle has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this season.

In four home games this year, Seattle has gone over the total once.

This season, Seahawks home games average 50.0 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

