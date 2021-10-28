Publish date:
Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Seahawks vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of eight games this season.
- In 66.7% of Jacksonville's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 8.3 points under the 51.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Seahawks and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2020, 6.1 more than Sunday's total.
- The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- Seattle's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Seahawks score 7.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Jaguars surrender (28.7).
- The Seahawks average 326.1 yards per game, 86.1 fewer yards than the 412.2 the Jaguars allow per contest.
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Jaguars average 3.8 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Seahawks surrender (23.1).
- The Jaguars rack up 58.7 fewer yards per game (356.0) than the Seahawks give up (414.7).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Home and road insights
- Seattle has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this season.
- In four home games this year, Seattle has gone over the total once.
- This season, Seahawks home games average 50.0 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
- The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
