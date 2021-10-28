The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 9-point favorites when they host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The point total is 66.5.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama and its opponents have combined for 66.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this year.

Arkansas State's games have gone over 66.5 points in four of six chances this season.

Saturday's total is eight points higher than the combined 58.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.4 points more than the 66.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Jaguars and their opponents score an average of 50.4 points per game, 16.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 66.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 9 points or more (in three chances).

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Jaguars score 15.1 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Red Wolves give up (44).

The Jaguars average 393.9 yards per game, 184.7 fewer yards than the 578.6 the Red Wolves allow per contest.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Red Wolves have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

In Arkansas State's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Wolves have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Arkansas State's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves score 7.5 more points per game (29.6) than the Jaguars surrender (22.1).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 434.3 yards per game, 99 more yards than the 335.3 the Jaguars allow.

In games that Arkansas State churns out over 335.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Red Wolves have 11 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 13 takeaways .

