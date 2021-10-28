Publish date:
Stanford vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Stanford vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of seven games this season.
- In 50% of Washington's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.
- The two teams combine to average 49.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 47.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.3 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.2, 6.2 points more than Saturday's total of 48.
- The 48-point total for this game is 4.0 points below the 52.0 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Stanford is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Cardinal have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies give up (19.7).
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.
- The Cardinal rack up only 18.3 more yards per game (351.7), than the Huskies allow per matchup (333.4).
- Stanford is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 333.4 yards.
- The Cardinal have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .
Washington Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Washington has one win against the spread.
- The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- This year the Huskies average 4.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Cardinal surrender (28.0).
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.0 points.
- The Huskies average 349.7 yards per game, 55.7 fewer yards than the 405.4 the Cardinal allow.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (5).
Season Stats
|Stanford
|Stats
|Washington
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.1
28.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
351.7
Avg. Total Yards
349.7
405.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
333.4
7
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
10