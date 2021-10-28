Pac-12 opponents square off when the Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is favored by 2.5 points. The game has an over/under of 48 points.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Stanford and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in five of seven games this season.

In 50% of Washington's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The two teams combine to average 49.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 47.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.3 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

The average total in Cardinal games this season is 54.2, 6.2 points more than Saturday's total of 48.

The 48-point total for this game is 4.0 points below the 52.0 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Stanford is 3-4-0 this season.

The Cardinal have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies give up (19.7).

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Cardinal rack up only 18.3 more yards per game (351.7), than the Huskies allow per matchup (333.4).

Stanford is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 333.4 yards.

The Cardinal have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .

Washington Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Huskies average 4.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Cardinal surrender (28.0).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.0 points.

The Huskies average 349.7 yards per game, 55.7 fewer yards than the 405.4 the Cardinal allow.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (5).

Season Stats