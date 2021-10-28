Publish date:
Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College
Over/Under Insights
- Syracuse has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 9.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Orange games this season feature an average total of 50.1 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.2 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- In Syracuse's eight games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- Syracuse has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Orange score 9.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Eagles give up (20.7).
- When Syracuse scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Orange collect 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles give up per matchup (344.4).
- In games that Syracuse picks up over 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Orange have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (11).
Boston College Stats and Trends
- In Boston College's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Boston College's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Eagles put up 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange give up (24.6).
- When Boston College scores more than 24.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Eagles average 368.7 yards per game, 43.7 more yards than the 325 the Orange allow.
- When Boston College amasses over 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).
Season Stats
|Syracuse
|Stats
|Boston College
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
422.3
Avg. Total Yards
368.7
325
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.4
8
Giveaways
11
6
Takeaways
11