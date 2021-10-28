A pair of the nation's stingiest passing defenses square off when the Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 25th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 22 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 6.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 49.5.

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 9.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Orange games this season feature an average total of 50.1 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.2 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's eight games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Syracuse has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Orange score 9.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Eagles give up (20.7).

When Syracuse scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Orange collect 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles give up per matchup (344.4).

In games that Syracuse picks up over 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Orange have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (11).

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Eagles put up 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange give up (24.6).

When Boston College scores more than 24.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles average 368.7 yards per game, 43.7 more yards than the 325 the Orange allow.

When Boston College amasses over 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).

Season Stats