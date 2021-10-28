Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

A pair of the nation's stingiest passing defenses square off when the Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 25th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 22 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 6.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 49.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

  • Syracuse has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in four of eight games this season.
  • Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 9.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 45.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Orange games this season feature an average total of 50.1 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 54.2 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Syracuse's eight games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.
  • Syracuse has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Orange score 9.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Eagles give up (20.7).
  • When Syracuse scores more than 20.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Orange collect 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles give up per matchup (344.4).
  • In games that Syracuse picks up over 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Orange have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (11).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Syracuse at SISportsbook.
  • In Boston College's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
  • Boston College's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This season the Eagles put up 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange give up (24.6).
  • When Boston College scores more than 24.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Eagles average 368.7 yards per game, 43.7 more yards than the 325 the Orange allow.
  • When Boston College amasses over 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

SyracuseStatsBoston College

30.5

Avg. Points Scored

28.4

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

20.7

422.3

Avg. Total Yards

368.7

325

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

344.4

8

Giveaways

11

6

Takeaways

11