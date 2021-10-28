Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50 points five of seven times.
- New Orleans' games have gone over 50 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Sunday's total is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.6 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 12.2 points above the 37.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Buccaneers have been favored by 5.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Buccaneers score 33.3 points per game, 16.5 more than the Saints give up per contest (16.8).
- Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per outing (331.5).
- When Tampa Bay piles up over 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers have seven giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Saints average just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.0).
- New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.
- The Saints rack up 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers allow (332.1).
- When New Orleans totals more than 332.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Saints have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).
Home and road insights
- At home, as 5.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1).
- This season, Saints home games average 45.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).
- Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, on the road.
- The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- Tampa Bay has gone over the total once in three road games this season.
- This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (50).
