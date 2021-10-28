Oddsmakers give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) a reasonable chance to keep their four-game winning streak going, as they are favored by 5.5 points in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The over/under for the outing is set at 50.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50 points five of seven times.

New Orleans' games have gone over 50 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's total is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 12.2 points above the 37.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 5.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Buccaneers score 33.3 points per game, 16.5 more than the Saints give up per contest (16.8).

Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per outing (331.5).

When Tampa Bay piles up over 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have seven giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Saints average just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.0).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.

The Saints rack up 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers allow (332.1).

When New Orleans totals more than 332.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Saints have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home, as 5.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, Saints home games average 45.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, on the road.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 5.5-point favorites or more.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total once in three road games this season.

This season, Buccaneers away games average 52.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (50).

