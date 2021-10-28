Oddsmakers heavily favor the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4, 0-0 AAC) when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-6, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 29, 2021 in a matchup between AAC opponents at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa is favored by 11 points. The over/under is set at 47 points for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined to go over 47 points in all six games this season.

In 85.7% of Navy's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 47.

The two teams combine to average 43.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 64.3 points per game, 17.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 57.7, 10.7 points more than Friday's total of 47.

In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 2.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Golden Hurricane have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the point total in all six opportunities.

The Golden Hurricane put up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen give up (31.9).

When Tulsa puts up more than 31.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 457.1 yards per game, 101.5 more yards than the 355.6 the Midshipmen allow per matchup.

In games that Tulsa totals over 355.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, the Midshipmen have been installed as underdogs by an 11-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Navy's games this season have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year the Midshipmen put up 14.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.4).

The Midshipmen average 129.1 fewer yards per game (280.3) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (409.4).

This season the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Golden Hurricane have takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats