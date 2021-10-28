Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined to go over 47 points in all six games this season.
- In 85.7% of Navy's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 47.
- The two teams combine to average 43.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 64.3 points per game, 17.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 57.7, 10.7 points more than Friday's total of 47.
- In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 2.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the point total in all six opportunities.
- The Golden Hurricane put up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen give up (31.9).
- When Tulsa puts up more than 31.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 457.1 yards per game, 101.5 more yards than the 355.6 the Midshipmen allow per matchup.
- In games that Tulsa totals over 355.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Midshipmen have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this year, the Midshipmen have been installed as underdogs by an 11-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
- Navy's games this season have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year the Midshipmen put up 14.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.4).
- The Midshipmen average 129.1 fewer yards per game (280.3) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (409.4).
- This season the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Golden Hurricane have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Navy
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.9
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
457.1
Avg. Total Yards
280.3
409.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
355.6
12
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
9