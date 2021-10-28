Publish date:
UCF vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in five of seven games this season.
- In 50% of Temple's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.5 more than the 52 total in this contest.
- The average total in Knights games this season is 63.1, 11.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.
- The 52-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 54.8 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- So far this year UCF has two wins against the spread.
- The Knights have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- UCF has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Knights rack up 32.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per contest the Owls allow.
- UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.9 points.
- The Knights average 43.1 more yards per game (419.4) than the Owls allow per outing (376.3).
- UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 376.3 yards.
- The Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (7).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Owls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This year the Owls average 6.6 fewer points per game (22) than the Knights surrender (28.6).
- When Temple records more than 28.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up 325.1 yards per game, 45.9 fewer yards than the 371 the Knights allow.
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 371 yards.
- The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Knights have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Temple
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
22
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
419.4
Avg. Total Yards
325.1
371
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.3
10
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
7