The Temple Owls (3-4, 0-0 AAC) are 10.5-point underdogs in a home AAC matchup with the UCF Knights (4-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. The total is 52 points for this matchup.

Odds for UCF vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in five of seven games this season.

In 50% of Temple's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 2.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 62.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.5 more than the 52 total in this contest.

The average total in Knights games this season is 63.1, 11.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.

The 52-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 54.8 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

So far this year UCF has two wins against the spread.

The Knights have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

UCF has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Knights rack up 32.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per contest the Owls allow.

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.9 points.

The Knights average 43.1 more yards per game (419.4) than the Owls allow per outing (376.3).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 376.3 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (7).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Owls have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Temple's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year the Owls average 6.6 fewer points per game (22) than the Knights surrender (28.6).

When Temple records more than 28.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 325.1 yards per game, 45.9 fewer yards than the 371 the Knights allow.

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 371 yards.

The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Knights have 13 takeaways .

