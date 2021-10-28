The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will test their 13th-ranked passing attack against the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 13 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Trojans are heavily favored by 21 points in the outing. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for USC vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

USC's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of seven times.

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 12.3 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 58.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.8 more than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.1 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

USC's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Trojans put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats allow (30.4).

USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.4 points.

The Trojans rack up 444.7 yards per game, 82.4 more yards than the 362.3 the Wildcats allow per contest.

In games that USC picks up more than 362.3 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

In Arizona's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 21 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Wildcats average 14.3 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Trojans give up (27.9).

The Wildcats rack up 339.1 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 382.3 the Trojans allow.

When Arizona piles up over 382.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats