USC vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for USC vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- USC's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of seven times.
- Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 12.3 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 58.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.8 more than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 57.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.1 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
USC Stats and Trends
- In USC's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- USC's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Trojans put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Wildcats allow (30.4).
- USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.4 points.
- The Trojans rack up 444.7 yards per game, 82.4 more yards than the 362.3 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- In games that USC picks up more than 362.3 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- In Arizona's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 21 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Wildcats average 14.3 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Trojans give up (27.9).
- The Wildcats rack up 339.1 yards per game, 43.2 fewer yards than the 382.3 the Trojans allow.
- When Arizona piles up over 382.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Trojans have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Arizona
29.9
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
444.7
Avg. Total Yards
339.1
382.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.3
13
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
5