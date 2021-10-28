The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4, 0-0 MWC) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Utah State Aggies (5-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The over/under is set at 65.

Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have scored at least 65 points only twice this year.

Hawaii's games have gone over 65 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 7.4 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 4.5 points more than the 60.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 61.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Aggies rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31.8).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.8 points.

The Aggies average only 16.4 more yards per game (464.7), than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (448.3).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 448.3 yards.

The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 18 takeaways .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year the Rainbow Warriors rack up just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies give up (28.7).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 28.7 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 23.2 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Aggies allow (445.7).

Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 445.7 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats