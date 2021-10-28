Publish date:
Utah State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State and its opponents have scored at least 65 points only twice this year.
- Hawaii's games have gone over 65 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 7.4 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 4.5 points more than the 60.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 61.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 63.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- Utah State is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Aggies have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Aggies rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31.8).
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 31.8 points.
- The Aggies average only 16.4 more yards per game (464.7), than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (448.3).
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 448.3 yards.
- The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 18 takeaways .
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year the Rainbow Warriors rack up just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies give up (28.7).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 28.7 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors average 23.2 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Aggies allow (445.7).
- Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 445.7 yards.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine more times (19 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Hawaii
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
29
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
464.7
Avg. Total Yards
422.5
445.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
11
Giveaways
19
10
Takeaways
18