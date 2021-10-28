The UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Utah Utes (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The over/under is 60.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Utah vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

Utah's games this season have gone over 60.5 points three of six times.

So far this season, 50% of UCLA's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

Saturday's over/under is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 51.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Utes games this season is 51.3, 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

So far this season Utah has two wins against the spread.

The Utes have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Utah has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

The Utes average 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins give up (26.3).

Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Utes average 408.9 yards per game, 23.1 more yards than the 385.8 the Bruins give up per outing.

In games that Utah totals more than 385.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Utes have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 5-3-0 this season.

UCLA has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Bruins rack up 7.9 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes surrender (25.4).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 25.4 points.

The Bruins rack up 52.0 more yards per game (416.3) than the Utes give up per matchup (364.3).

In games that UCLA piles up more than 364.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (9).

