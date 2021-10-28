Publish date:
Utah vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- Utah's games this season have gone over 60.5 points three of six times.
- So far this season, 50% of UCLA's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 51.3, 9.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Bruins have averaged a total of 61.8 points, 1.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Utah Stats and Trends
- So far this season Utah has two wins against the spread.
- The Utes have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Utah has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).
- The Utes average 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins give up (26.3).
- Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.
- The Utes average 408.9 yards per game, 23.1 more yards than the 385.8 the Bruins give up per outing.
- In games that Utah totals more than 385.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Utes have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCLA is 5-3-0 this season.
- UCLA has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Bruins rack up 7.9 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes surrender (25.4).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 25.4 points.
- The Bruins rack up 52.0 more yards per game (416.3) than the Utes give up per matchup (364.3).
- In games that UCLA piles up more than 364.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|UCLA
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
33.3
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
26.3
408.9
Avg. Total Yards
416.3
364.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.8
10
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
14