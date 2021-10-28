Publish date:
Wake Forest vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 70 points in three of seven games this season.
- Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.1, is 0.1 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 12.1 points greater than the 57.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Demon Deacons games have an average total of 61.7 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.9 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 9.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wake Forest is 4-3-0 this year.
- The Demon Deacons have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Demon Deacons rack up 43.1 points per game, 11.5 more than the Blue Devils allow per contest (31.6).
- Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.6 points.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils give up per contest (443.3).
- When Wake Forest piles up more than 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 16.5 points or more.
- Duke's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Blue Devils put up 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Demon Deacons surrender.
- When Duke records more than 26.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils rack up 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (437.4).
- When Duke piles up over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Blue Devils have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Duke
43.1
Avg. Points Scored
27
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
469.6
Avg. Total Yards
472.3
437.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.3
6
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
10