The Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 16.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Truist Field. The total for this game has been set at 70 points.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 70 points in three of seven games this season.

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.1, is 0.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 12.1 points greater than the 57.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Demon Deacons games have an average total of 61.7 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 9.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 4-3-0 this year.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Demon Deacons rack up 43.1 points per game, 11.5 more than the Blue Devils allow per contest (31.6).

Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.6 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils give up per contest (443.3).

When Wake Forest piles up more than 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over six times this season, four fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (10).

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 16.5 points or more.

Duke's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Blue Devils put up 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Demon Deacons surrender.

When Duke records more than 26.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Blue Devils rack up 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (437.4).

When Duke piles up over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Blue Devils have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (16).

