The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 17.5-point favorites when they host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The total has been set at 73 points for this matchup.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in three of six games this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 73 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.8, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 73 total in this contest.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 66.1 points this season, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 73 over/under in this game is 14.4 points above the 58.6 average total in 49ers games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 this season.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers average 39.9 points per game, 12.5 more than the 49ers give up per matchup (27.4).

When Western Kentucky puts up more than 27.4 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers collect 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers allow per contest (444.6).

When Western Kentucky totals over 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the 49ers have forced (8).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year the 49ers put up 6.1 fewer points per game (26.9) than the Hilltoppers surrender (33).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33 points.

The 49ers average 397 yards per game, 51.3 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Hilltoppers give up.

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 448.3 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).

Season Stats