Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 73 points in three of six games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 73 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.8, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 73 total in this contest.
- Hilltoppers games have an average total of 66.1 points this season, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 73 over/under in this game is 14.4 points above the 58.6 average total in 49ers games this season.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 this season.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Hilltoppers average 39.9 points per game, 12.5 more than the 49ers give up per matchup (27.4).
- When Western Kentucky puts up more than 27.4 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers collect 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers allow per contest (444.6).
- When Western Kentucky totals over 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the 49ers have forced (8).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year the 49ers put up 6.1 fewer points per game (26.9) than the Hilltoppers surrender (33).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33 points.
- The 49ers average 397 yards per game, 51.3 fewer yards than the 448.3 the Hilltoppers give up.
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 448.3 yards.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Charlotte
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
33
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
542.9
Avg. Total Yards
397
448.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
444.6
7
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
8