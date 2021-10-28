Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 36.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 85.7% of Iowa's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 36.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 12.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 3.5 points above the 33 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 7.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 45.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- In Wisconsin's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Badgers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Badgers rack up 6.5 more points per game (21.1) than the Hawkeyes allow (14.6).
- Wisconsin is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.
- The Badgers average 63.2 more yards per game (364.3) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (301.1).
- Wisconsin is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 301.1 yards.
- This year, the Badgers have 17 turnovers, three fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Hawkeyes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Hawkeyes put up 28.0 points per game, 9.6 more than the Badgers surrender (18.4).
- Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.
- The Hawkeyes collect 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers give up (223.0).
- In games that Iowa amasses over 223.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Badgers have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Iowa
21.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
18.4
Avg. Points Allowed
14.6
364.3
Avg. Total Yards
310.9
223.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.1
17
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
20