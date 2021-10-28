The Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) take the field with the Heartland Trophy up for grabs on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are favored by 3.5 points in the outing. The point total is 36.5.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 36.5 points in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 85.7% of Iowa's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 36.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 12.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points above the 33 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 7.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 45.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

In Wisconsin's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Badgers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Badgers rack up 6.5 more points per game (21.1) than the Hawkeyes allow (14.6).

Wisconsin is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.

The Badgers average 63.2 more yards per game (364.3) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (301.1).

Wisconsin is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 301.1 yards.

This year, the Badgers have 17 turnovers, three fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (20).

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Hawkeyes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Hawkeyes put up 28.0 points per game, 9.6 more than the Badgers surrender (18.4).

Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 18.4 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers give up (223.0).

In games that Iowa amasses over 223.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Badgers have forced (8).

Season Stats