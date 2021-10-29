Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Before placing any bets on A.J. Brown's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals square off in Week 8 when Brown's Tennessee Titans (5-2) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's team-leading 354 receiving yards (50.6 per game) have come on 25 receptions (43 targets) including two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.6% of the 231 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Brown is averaging 37.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Colts, 31.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).
  • Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Colts are giving up 256.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have given up 16 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Brown was targeted nine times and totaled 133 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Brown has racked up 262 yards on 18 catches with one touchdown, averaging 87.3 yards per game on 24 targets.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

43

18.6%

25

354

2

4

11.8%

Julio Jones

27

11.7%

17

301

0

3

8.8%

Chester Rogers

21

9.1%

14

186

1

2

5.9%

Jeremy McNichols

24

10.4%

18

170

1

2

5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive