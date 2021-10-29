Publish date:
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's team-leading 354 receiving yards (50.6 per game) have come on 25 receptions (43 targets) including two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.6% of the 231 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Brown is averaging 37.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Colts, 31.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Colts are giving up 256.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts have given up 16 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Brown was targeted nine times and totaled 133 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Brown has racked up 262 yards on 18 catches with one touchdown, averaging 87.3 yards per game on 24 targets.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
43
18.6%
25
354
2
4
11.8%
Julio Jones
27
11.7%
17
301
0
3
8.8%
Chester Rogers
21
9.1%
14
186
1
2
5.9%
Jeremy McNichols
24
10.4%
18
170
1
2
5.9%
