Before placing any bets on A.J. Brown's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals square off in Week 8 when Brown's Tennessee Titans (5-2) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's team-leading 354 receiving yards (50.6 per game) have come on 25 receptions (43 targets) including two touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.6% of the 231 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Brown is averaging 37.8 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Colts, 31.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (69.5).

Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Colts are giving up 256.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have given up 16 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Brown was targeted nine times and totaled 133 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Brown has racked up 262 yards on 18 catches with one touchdown, averaging 87.3 yards per game on 24 targets.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 43 18.6% 25 354 2 4 11.8% Julio Jones 27 11.7% 17 301 0 3 8.8% Chester Rogers 21 9.1% 14 186 1 2 5.9% Jeremy McNichols 24 10.4% 18 170 1 2 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive