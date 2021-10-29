Allen Robinson II will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-4) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has racked up 250 receiving yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 23 passes on 40 targets this year.

So far this season, 22.1% of the 181 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have run 47.0% passing plays and 53.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Robinson's 85 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the 49ers are 44.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Robinson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the 49ers.

Note: Robinson's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

This week Robinson will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (221.2 yards allowed per game).

With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Robinson was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 16 yards.

Robinson has racked up 101 yards over his last three outings (33.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in 10 balls on 16 targets.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 40 22.1% 23 250 1 4 25.0% Darnell Mooney 44 24.3% 27 345 1 3 18.8% Cole Kmet 30 16.6% 19 173 0 2 12.5% Marquise Goodwin 17 9.4% 9 91 0 1 6.2%

