October 29, 2021
BETTING
Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco

Allen Robinson II will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Robinson and the Chicago Bears (3-4) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has racked up 250 receiving yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 23 passes on 40 targets this year.
  • So far this season, 22.1% of the 181 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have run 47.0% passing plays and 53.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Robinson's 85 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the 49ers are 44.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Robinson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the 49ers.
  • Note: Robinson's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • This week Robinson will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (221.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Robinson was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 16 yards.
  • Robinson has racked up 101 yards over his last three outings (33.7 receiving yards per game), hauling in 10 balls on 16 targets.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Robinson II

40

22.1%

23

250

1

4

25.0%

Darnell Mooney

44

24.3%

27

345

1

3

18.8%

Cole Kmet

30

16.6%

19

173

0

2

12.5%

Marquise Goodwin

17

9.4%

9

91

0

1

6.2%

